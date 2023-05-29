national

Yasin Malik deserves stringent punishment for bloodshed in J&K: Chugh

BJP National General Secretary and J&K Incharge, Tarun Chugh
New Delhi, May 29: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today demanded the most stringent punishment for Yasin Malik for his subversive and divisive role in J&K.

In a statement, Chugh said Yasin Malik was responsible for bloodshed in Kashmir for more than 40 years which led to massacre against Hindus, who later had to flee J&K. He said Yasin Malik had been receiving red carpet treatment from Abdullahs , Mufits and the Congress as they had turned blind to his nefarious anti-national acts.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ushered J&K into a new era of development and progress where the youth is looking for new hopes and aspirations. From terrorism to tourism the J&K has entered a new stage of development and is bent upon defeating the designs of the Pakistan ISI which prevailed during the times of Muftis and Abdullahs,”he said

