Yasin Malik security lapse case | Delhi prison authorities suspend 4 officers

On Friday, the prison authorities had launched a probe after Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, who is undergoing life sentencein a terror funding case, was taken to Supreme Court without following standard operating procedure.

"In the matter of physical production of Yasin Malik before Supreme Court on July 21, the Prison Department, Delhi has suspended one Deputy Superintendent , two Assistant Superintendent and one Head Warder last night as they were found to be prima facie responsible based on preliminary inquiry," said a senior prison official.