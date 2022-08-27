‘Young couples waiting, lakhs of orphans are there’: SC stresses on streamlining adoption

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that it is important to streamline the child adoption process in the country, as there are many young couples waiting to adopt, while there are lakhs of orphans, but the process is very tedious.

A bench, headed by Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and J.B. Pardiwala said the adoption process needs to be streamlined as there is a three to four years waiting period under the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to adopt a single child.

The bench told Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Centre: “There are a lot of young couples waiting to adopt the child but the process is so...”.

“Can you imagine a three to four years period to adopt a child in India? It should be made simpler.”

Nataraj submitted that the government is seized of the issue and requested the court to grant six weeks to file response on a plea filed by Piyush Saxena, secretary of NGO The Temple of Healing. The NGO had moved the top court seeking to simplify the process of child adoption in the country.