Zonal Councils transformed from advisory to action platforms under PM Modi: Amit Shah

He said that the member states of the Central Zonal Council are the major centres for agriculture, animal husbandry and food grain production, mining, water supply and tourism in the country. "Without these states, adequate water supply cannot be imagined," Home Minister said.

The Union Home Minister emphasised that PM Modi has always focussed on strengthening the spirit of cooperative federalism.

"Under this policy, Zonal Councils have played the role of catalyst in solving problems, increasing financial inclusion and bringing policy changes. Central Zonal Council's States have implemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of Team India at the grassroots level," he said.