Zonal Councils transformed from advisory to action platforms under PM Modi: Amit Shah

Dehradun, Oct 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have shifted from being advisory platforms to becoming action-oriented entities.
He emphasised that these councils now play a vital role in problem-solving and implementing policy changes.
Chairing the 24th meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Narendra Nagar, Shah said, "The role of Zonal Councils has transformed from advisory to action platforms. Central Zonal Council's member states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh have hugely contributed to the country's GDP and development."
He said that the member states of the Central Zonal Council are the major centres for agriculture, animal husbandry and food grain production, mining, water supply and tourism in the country. "Without these states, adequate water supply cannot be imagined," Home Minister said.
The Union Home Minister emphasised that PM Modi has always focussed on strengthening the spirit of cooperative federalism.
"Under this policy, Zonal Councils have played the role of catalyst in solving problems, increasing financial inclusion and bringing policy changes. Central Zonal Council's States have implemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of Team India at the grassroots level," he said.
Shah said that taking an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister's resolve to make the country's farmers prosperous, pulses, oilseeds and maize of farmers across the country will be procured 100 per cent at Minimum Support Price (MSP) by NAFED.
During the meeting, the Central Zonal Council unanimously passed a resolution congratulating all the players for winning more than 100 medals for the first time in the Asian Games for India and bringing glory to the country.
The Central Zonal Council also welcomed the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, the successful organisation of the G20 Summit and the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill by Parliament.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the meeting. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also participated in the meeting through video conferencing. Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and other officials were also present.
The Central Zonal Council, comprises the States of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.