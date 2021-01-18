RTI Movement delegation urges LG Sinha to set up CIC circuit bench

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement Monday met Lt Governor ManojSinha in Srinagar and urged upon him to streamline the governance mechanism in government offices.

A statement of J&K RTI Movement issued here said that it suggested the LG that a Central Information Commission (CIC) bench be set up in Srinagar and Jammu on the pattern of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

The statement said that the delegation led by Chairman RTI Movement Raja MuzaffarBhat urged upon the Lt Governor to ensure all Administrative Secretaries, DCs, District SPs and SDMs have an official Twitter handle plus a dedicated Facebook page so that people bring the grievances into the notices of the officers through this medium.

The statement said that Bhat told LG Sinha that the majority of the government websites were not updated.

He urged him to direct all the DCs to update their websites and make details of PMAY, PM KISAN, PDS and COVID19 expenses available on their official websites.

The statement said that the RTI Movement also urged the LG to launch the Forest Rights Act (FRA) implementation from March onwards as villages near forests were covered with a lot of snow.

It said that he requested the LG to ensure that the government creates awareness about this act through different agencies and by using newspaper, TV, radio and social media.

Senior members of RTI Movement FarooqKuthoo, Mohammad Ramzan Khan and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone were also part of the delegation that met Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.