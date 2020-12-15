10-days Hyundai 'Smart Car Clinic' starts at K C Hyundai

K C Hyundai has started a ‘Smart Care Clinic’– A 10 day Service Camp announced by Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) from 14th to 23rd Dec 2020 at Hyderpora Srinagar.

According to a statement, the customers’ comprehensive vehicle service and checkup options and other complimentary services are offered in this camp.

The 10-day camp was inaugurated by Anurag Kumar (ZPSH-HMIL), Amit Sharma (RPSH-HMIL) and Sohail Khan (CEO) along with Saurabh Bambre (PPSM-HMIL) and Asif Rashid (Service Head) at K.C. Hyundai Hyderpora. The camp will offer customers a wide range of benefits. These include a free body wash, 10% discount on mechanical parts, 20% discount on mechanical labour and on all value added services and a complimentary 50-point vehicle checkup, the statement said.

On the occasion Anurag Kumar said that Hyundai is a customer-centric brand and a life time partner of customers. We believe in continuously bringing in innovation in products and services there by providing an enhanced brand experience to our customers, he said.

Hyundai has also been declared as the lowest in maintenance cost by Auto-Car for Elantra, Tucson, Creta, Verna, Aura and Elite i20 in Autocar Nov.-20 edition.

The Hyundai Smart Care Clinic is offering a wide range of innovative offers to further deliver unmatched customer delight and quality. Also, 200 lucky customers will get a complimentary 1 year extended warranty and while another 1000 customers stand a chance to win Amazon fuel vouchers worth Rs.2000/-

Sohail Khan also added that Hyundai Motor India Ltd. will also be offering discount of upto Rs 70,000/- on new car purchase.