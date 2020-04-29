'11.50 lakh quintal ration provided to 1.19 cr beneficiaries'

Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has supplied about 11.50 lakh quintals of ration to more than 1.19 crore beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir through its public distribution network in March and April 2020.

According to statement, out of 1.19 cr people, 72 lakh beneficiaries have been provided free food grains. FCS&CA, being an essential services department, performed its duties actively while providing ration during COVID-19 Pandemic situation.

“The department has received 6494.28 quintals of pulses (Channa whole and Moong) and the same will be distributed among AAY, PHH and BPL families for free-of-cost shortly.”