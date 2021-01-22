15-day training on AutoCad for agricultural applications commences at SKUAST-K

With an aim to upskill agricultural engineering graduates with industry-relevant skills, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir Thursday inaugurated a 15-day training programme on ‘AutoCad for Agricultural and Industrial Application’.

According to a statement by the varsity, the training is organised by the varsity’s College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology in collaboration with AutoDesk AUTOCAD 2020, an ISO certified company, under World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K. The training has been designed with an emphasis on the practical aspect of design encompassing real-world applications relevant to agriculture and related industries. The software lays a strong foundation in transforming the imaginative agricultural concepts into the reality, experts said during the inaugural session of the programme.

Director Planning SKUAST-K and principal investigator of NAHEP, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, while emphasising on the need of conducting such programmes for creating a market-ready human resource stressed on involving Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things in the graduate course curriculum to generate entrepreneurial potential among agricultural graduates.

Associate Dean, College of Agricultural Engineering, Dr R Kumar, highlighted the training programmes being organised by the college to enhance the knowledge of the trainees. Course director Prof Junaid N Khan highlighted the importance of AutoCAD Software and its applications in multiple domains. He also gave a detailed outline of the topics to be covered in the fifteen days training programme. Head, FMPE, Prof Jagvir Dixit presented the vote of thanks. The CEO of Autodesk Abid gave a detailed outline of the origin of AutoCAD as a basic designing software.

About 26 trainees including B-Tech (Agri Engg) students, M-Tech (AgriEngg.), MSc and PhD (Floriculture and Landscape students and faculty members of COAE&T were selected in the training programme. and informed the audience that this software was founded in 1982 and new versions are coming in marked on yearly basis. Head, FMPE, Prof Jagvir Dixit presented the formal vote of thanks to the chief guest and all the participants in the training programme.