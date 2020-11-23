1537 micro food processing units to be set up in current year

Principal Secretary, Navin Kumar Choudhary today chaired a joint meeting of Agriculture and Horticulture departments on formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises at Directorate of Agriculture, Lal Mandi Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Director Agriculture Kashmir, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Director Planning and Marketing, Additional Secretary Horticulture, and district officers.

Principal Secretary directed all the district officers to reach out to the people and entrepreneurs encouraging them to establish Micro Food processing units. He said Micro Food Processing units are to be established on the basis of one district one product for which products have already been notified.

Navin K Chaudhary informed that the target for current year to establish MFP units is 1537. He impressed on directors of horticulture and agriculture to hold workshops to create awareness among the college and university students about the scheme. He asked the officers to sanction the MFP units after properly examining abstract, cost and viability of plant.

In a separate meeting, Principal Secretary deliberated upon several issues with the Director Agriculture and other concerned officers regarding operation green scheme.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on various measures and schemes of the Agriculture department.