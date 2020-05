On day six of resumption of operation of domestic flights in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, 16 flights with 1773 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A statement said a total of 396 passengers aboard 7 regular commercial flights including 1 Pawan Hans flight arrived at the Jammu Airport while 9 flights with about 1377 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.