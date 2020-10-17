2-day Autumn Festival commences at Pahalgam

The two-day Autumn festival organized by the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir commenced here Saturday evening.

The festival includes an exhibition of village crafts drawn from the adjoining village tapestry of cottage craft and handicrafts, cuisine, fruits and other components of village economy.

According to official statement, about 20 stalls displaying traditional art, craft and ethnic cuisine have been set up at the Pahalgam Club. The festival is being organised by the Department in collaboration with J&K Golf Association, Pahalgam Hoteliers & Restaurants Association, JKTDC, PDA and District administration Anantnag.

Addressing the inaugural function, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan said government is giving top priority to strengthening tourism infrastructure in J&K and many projects have either been completed or are under execution under schemes PRASAD and SWADESH. He said today’s event is a giant leap in the revival of tourism and accordingly a calendar of activities for the coming seasons has been drawn up hoping that it would give a fillip to tourist activities in the UT.

Secretary, Tourism, Culture, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez said that the Department has planned a series of activities to reactivate tourist activities. He said the reality of the present world is that we have to live with COVID and carry on activities with all precautions and SOPs.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani; Director SKICC, Javed Bakshi; CEO PDA Mushtaq Simnani; senior officers of district administration, Tourism JKTDC, PDA and a large number of people were present on the occasion.