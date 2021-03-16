2 day bank strike ends; unions warn of more protests

The two-day nationwide strike by the public sector bank (PSB) unions ended on Tuesday, with disruption in services like cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, remittances and loan approvals hitting customers.

Business transactions as well as government treasury operations were also impacted.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), consisting of nine bank unions had given the strike call to protest against the government’s decision to privatise two more public sector lenders.

“Strike was a full success, employees and officers stood with us. The way they participated and raised slogans, it shows their disapproval of the government decision very clearly.

“We got support from all trade unions, some farmer organisations, lot of political parties have supported us,” AIBEA General Secretary C H Venkatachalam told PTI. “But still if you (govt) are not convinced. Then more strikes will happen. If they are not ready to listen to us and go ahead with their decision on the back of their strength in the Parliament, then there will be more strikes in the future,” Venkatachalam warned.