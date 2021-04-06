Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 11:49 PM

2-day workshop on career counselling concludes at KU

UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 11:49 PM

A two-day capacity-building workshop on career counselling concluded at the University of Kashmir on Tuesday.

At least 24 participants representing various post-graduate departments/centres of the main and satellite campuses participated in the workshop, organised by the varsity’s Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), the varsity said in a statement.

Resource persons KapilMahajan from TATA Advanced Systems Limited and Archie Makhija from Chalk-Talk Organisation spoke at length about various aspects of career counselling during the technical sessions, which were both interactive and inquisitive.

Dean of Academics Affairs Prof Shabir Ahmad Bhat chaired the valedictory session as chief guest. He applauded the resource persons for leading the capacity building of the varsity’s career-counsellors with the larger objective of enhancing its Industry-Academia linkage. He urged career counsellors to take their job seriously and try to make a difference in the lives of the students.

“The workshop is aimed at training the faculty members and to strengthen CCPC’s newly-established structure of career counselling set up earlier this year,” said Prof Mohammad Shafi, Director CCPC.

He said the Centre maintains a strong Industry-Academia linkage in the larger interest of the student community. He thanked the participants for their active involvement in each session of the workshop.

“We are here to prepare a pool of professional career counsellors and facilitate their capacity-building so that they serve the cause of the student community better,” he said, assuring that more such workshops will be organised in future.

In their feedback, the participants appreciated the planning and the management of the workshop.

