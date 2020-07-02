Business, Today's Paper
July 2, 2020

2 IT Parks coming up in Srinagar, Jammu

Industries & Commerce Department will be establishing two IT Parks in Jammu and Kashmir for which land has already been identified.

Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said this while inspecting a site for Integrated IT Park at Nagrota here today. The IT Parks, he said, would be established one each at Jammu and Srinagar.

The Commissioner Secretary was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Jammu Sushma Chauhan and Director Industries and Commerce Jammu, Anoo Malhotra and other concerned officers, an official handout said.

On the occasion, Dwivedi said that the IT Park would be having an IT Tower/ BPOs/ Extended IT Infrastructure and also residential quarters for the employees.

He said that this would fulfil a long pending commitment made by the department and shall encourage entrepreneurship among the technically qualified youth.

“The project is expected to give a boost to employment opportunities in J&K, both to locals as well as to youth from other parts of the country, he added.

