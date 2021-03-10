2400 PCBs distributed among entrepreneurs

The Department of Agriculture Kashmir today distributed Pasteurised Compost Bags (PCBs) to the mushroom growers/entrepreneurs of district Srinagar and Budgam at Integrated Mushroom Development Centre (IMDC) Lalmandi, here. On the occasion, the Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal said that the Department is working on a model aimed at generating additional income to the growers for which the Mushroom Sector is all set to increase productivity and enhance employment avenues.

He said IMDC Lalmandi is providing 2400 pasteurized compost bags and other inputs in the first phase besides this the department is committed to give all sorts of technical guidance to the interested mushroom growers and entrepreneurs for setting up new mushroom units. Mushroom Specialist Zaffar Ahmad Hakeem, Spawn Production Officer Amarjeet Singh, Mushroom Research Officer Farzana Tabasum and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.