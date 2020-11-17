25000 Kanals of State land transferred to I&C Department

To give a boost to economic activities like manufacturing & service, the Government of J&K in line with the industrial policy of 2016, has transferred 25000 Kanals of State land to Industries & Commerce Department.

According to government handout, the Industrial Policy 2016 envisaged creation of land bank of 20000 Kanals over a period of ten years across J&K, with emphasis on locations outside urban areas.

Out of the total land transferred, 17000 Kanals is in Jammu Division whereas 8000 Kanals is in Kashmir Division. This land bank consists of non forest, non agricultural primarily barren state land parcels. It has been identified by revenue authorities in consultation with the industry department and shall be put to use for development of Industrial Estates over next few years.

The creation of Industrial land bank and developing new Industrial Estates is an ongoing process since 1960`s when the first Industrial Estate was established at Digiana in Jammu. Subsequently in early 2000 and thereafter after a gap of 8-10 years this exercise is carried out for expansion/ extension of industrial estates to accommodate new entrepreneurs with an objective of generating employment opportunities. With the announcement of Industrial friendly packages by the Government of India the region witnessed a spur in industrial activity across J&K which resulted in creation and expansion of new Industrial Estates at Samba, Udhampur, Rangreth, Khunmoh and Lassipora etc. Prior to 2018, the Department of Industries & Commerce has already established 49 Industrial Estates across J&K with total area of 31448 Kanals. This new land bank of approximately 25,000 kanals shall add to these existing industrial estates.

The land in the Industrial Estates is allotted on lease basis to the units through a proper process laid down in the Industrial Policy to carry out the industrial activity. Out of the new land bank, no land patch has yet been allotted to any entrepreneur as the same is yet to be developed which shall take some time.

During the last two of years only 453 No of units have been set up on Government land in J&K. These units have been allotted a total of 1371 Kanals of land on lease basis in the Industrial Areas across J&K after following procedure and guidelines as prescribed in the Industrial Policy.

The department of Industries and Commerce is working on creation of employment opportunities in private sector by encouraging such Industrial Investments in manufacturing and services sector and working towards creation of a conducive business eco-system.