3-Week EDP under Himayat scheme concludes at JKEDI Budgam

A three-week Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) concluded today at Budgam Centre of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in which 25 unemployed youth were trained for self-employment.

The candidates were trained for services and agri-allied sectors under the Himayat Self Employment Scheme (HSES) of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India.

The training program was modeled for manufacturing, services and agri-allied activities. The aspirants were trained for dairy, sheep and poultry farming establishment of small business ventures like retail outlets of footwear, readymade, pesticides, electrical goods etc. in different areas of Budgam district. The trained youth hailed from Beerwah, Chadoora, Soibugh, Sebdan, Magam etc. areas of Budgam district.

Special sectoral training was also provided to the trainees during the three-week EDP with active support from the District Animal Husbandry office. A field-visit of the trainees to the successful business ventures in the district was also part of the training program.

In the next phase, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the trained candidates shall be prepared by the Institute for their respective activities to be followed by preparation of financial appraisals and another related process for disbursement of funds to enable the trained candidates establish their business ventures for a dignified livelihood.

The program was coordinated by JKEDI District Centre, Budgam while the training was imparted by a team of trainers including Ashan Qadir, Communication Associate, Bilal Ahmad Dar, Assistant Faculty and Naiyer Amin, Assistant Faculty.