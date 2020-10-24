3rd buyer-seller meet today

The Department of Horticulture Kashmir is organizing 3rd Buyer-Seller meet here at Horticulture Complex on Sunday, 25 October.

In the event, maximum stalls shall be established for display and sale of fresh as well as dry fruits.

Prominent orchardists from all the districts of Kashmir division are scheduled to participate in the event, besides various cultural programmes are being arranged as well.

The event has been organised to create awareness among the public for consumption of fruit to help boost the immune system.

It was given out that the timing of the event shall be from 11.00 AM to 5.00 PM and all the SOPs to contain spread of COVID-19 Pandemic issued by the Government from time to time shall be strictly followed.