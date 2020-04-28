Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 1:00 AM

4 projects worth Rs 67 cr cleared

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 29, 2020, 1:00 AM
File photo used as representational pic

A divisional level single window clearance committee was held under the chairmanship of Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir wherein four projects worth Rs 67.26 crore under horticulture sector were cleared.

The meeting was attended by General Manager DIC Pulwama, representatives of PDD and PCB.

According to statement, the projects include establishment of Controlled Atmosphere Stores and manufacture of concrete poles as a support system to apple orchards at IGC Lassipora and Industrial Estate Khrew respectively.

