40th India Carpet Expo 'Virtual Exhibition' from Aug 21-25

In a first, Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) is all set for launching 40th India Carpet Expo in virtual mode from 21st to 25th August, 2020.

The expo is the first of its kind initiative to bridge the gap between Indian products and demand of Handmade Carpets and floor coverings across the globe in post COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held live from 21st to 25th August, 2020 for buyers for the Handmade Carpets and other floor coverings.

The expo provides a great and unique opportunity for the member exporters to get themselves associated with the event as an exhibitor to reach out to global buyers.

Chairman CEPC, Siddh Nath Singh informed that after completing the due process Council has finalized the name of M/S Falcon Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd to execute the job for providing platform of international level with all technical support and full data security.

The Agency will provide all technical assistance to the participants round the clock and the Council will share the details of the help desk with all the participants.

The Chairman mentioned that the things depend on the digital display and connectivity of the members and hence once again requested all the members to arrange for high speed internet connectivity and prepare for their best digital display.

He said that Virtual Exhibition is a new concept for the Members-Exporters, Buyers and Council, the CEPC and the whole Committee of Administration is hopeful that the Virtual Exhibition will be a grand success and the industry will enter into a new era with the help of technology and opening the doors of the global market in the corona scenario will be a milestone.

Today CEPC also arranged a demo of the Virtual Exhibition for members.

The Chairman along with Umesh Kumar Gupta, Abdul Rub, Onkar Nath Mishra, Rajender Prashad Mishra, Sriram Maurya, Sanjay Gupta, Husain Jafar Husaini, Bodh Raj Malhotra, Sandeep Kataria, Members COA, CEPC and other participants attended the first demo through video conference.