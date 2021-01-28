41st India Carpet Expo–Virtual Edition starts in New Delhi

Union Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) Shantmanu inaugurated five-day 41st India Carpet Expo – Virtual Edition.

On the occasion, Union Minister for Textiles, SmritiIrani in a video message conveyed best wishes and invited everyone to explore the beautiful world of Indian Handmade Carpets.

SiddhNath Singh, Chairman, CEPC informed that approximately over 150 prominent Member-Exporters from major carpet belt of Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Agra, Jaipur, Panipat and Jammu & Kashmir have confirmed their participation.

It was given out that CEPC has also received an overwhelming response from around 300 overseas buyers from over 64 Countries.

Speaking on the inaugural address, Shantmanu mentioned that 41st ICE is a great opportunity for exhibitors as well as buyers and will be beneficial for the 20 lakh weavers and artisans associated with the Carpet Industry directly or indirectly.

He said that India’s unique capability in adapting to any type of design, color, quality & size as per the provisions of the carpet buyers has made it a household name in the International market.

“Industry uses diverse raw materials from various ports of India i.e., wool, silk, man made fiber, jute, cotton and various blends of different yarns, he said and added that the industry is having immense potential for growth both in production and Exports.