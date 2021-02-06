'5.10 lakh tax disputes resolved via VSV'

The Centre’s ambitious tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas (VSV) has settled almost a quarter of the over 5.10 lakh tax disputes, with about Rs 97,000 crore worth disputed tax being resolved so far under it.

As many as 1,25,144 cases have so far opted for the Vivad se Vishwas (VsV) Scheme, which is 24.5 per cent of the 5,10,491 cases that were pending at different legal fora, according to sources in the Department of Revenue (DoR).

“The response to VsV Scheme has been very encouraging and so far involves the tax dispute settlement amount to the tune of more than Rs 97,000 crore,” sources added.

The Vivad se Vishwas Scheme has received 15 times better response in comparison to Direct Tax Dispute Resolution Scheme, 2016 (DTDRS), and with regard to the settled disputed amount, it is 153 times of DTDRS.

The 1998’s Kar VivadSamadhan Scheme (KVS) Scheme could gather Rs 739 crore with just few thousand cases, while the 2016’s DTDR Scheme resolved just 8,600 odd cases involving an amount of Rs 631 crore.