5-day long STC concludes at NIT Srinagar

Five-day long short-term course (STC) on “Semiconductor Physics to Smart Devices to Intelligent Automation” concluded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Tuesday, in which speakers pitched for building up more self-reliant technologies in India.

The virtual event was organized by the Department of Physics NIT Srinagar in collaboration with the Semiconductor Society of India and Prof. MA Shah was the convener of the five-day-long event. The concluding day sessions were attended by more than 350 participants, the Institute said in a statement. While addressing STC, in his keynote address, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal urged students to work hard for the progress and development of the nation.

“Presently, we are still dependent on other countries for various technologies and India is a big country with huge market. The need of the hour is that we must build facilities where our students can learn and become make India self-reliant for new technologies,” he said. Dr Sehgal said all sessions of the STC were an eye-opener for all participants and NIT Srinagar will be organising such lectures in the future also so that students can get benefited from their initiatives.

Registrar NIT Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also extended his warm greetings to Physics department for conducting STC successfully.

He said course was aimed to touch various aspects of the growing technology including working principles of semi-conductors, the latest advances, and future devices.

On the fifth and last day, Prof. Shenoy, Department of Physics, IIT Delhi delivered a lecture on Semiconductor Optoelectronic Devices while Prof. Chennupati Jagdish, AC, MNAE (Australian National University) threw light on Semiconductor Nano-wires: Optoelectronics, Energy and Neuroscience Applications.

It was followed by a valedictory session of STC, which was presided over by Dr. M. J. Zarabi, Former Chairman, BOG NIT Srinagar, who was Chief Guest on the occasion. Dr. Zarabi’s citation and introduction was read by Dean Alumni NIT Srinagar, Prof. M. S. Mir.

On the occasion, Prof. Zarabi said NIT Srinagar is doing good work and hoped that it will continue to touch the skies in near future. The response of the session was very positive and all participants were benefitted from the resource persons, he said. Sharing his journey, he said the journey of semi-conductor started way back in IISC Bangalore when he was perusing his Bachelors in Electronics and Communications.

Prof. Zarabi said that Dr. Shah at the NIT Srinagar has been the inspiration for young and bright students in the country.

Prof R. K. Bhaan from the Institute of Defense spoke about the importance of semiconductors for every country particularly India. He cited some recent examples of kill switches between China and India. He discussed ‘why semi-conductor is important for the survival of each country’. There will be a huge demand for semi-conductor ‘Kill switches’ which every country should have in future, Dr. Bhaan said.

HOD Physics Department and Chairman Short Term Course, Dr. Prince A. Ganai expressed his gratitude to Director NIT, resource persons, and all participants for making the event successful.

Convener and the coordinator of the program, Prof. MA Shah expressed his gratitude to Director NIT and Chairman Semi-Conductor Society of India, Prof R. K Sharma for supporting them in organizing the virtual summit.

Shah said science uncovers the relationship between things and when we get it right, it allows predictions of the future and permits technological interventions that can change things in favorable directions.

He cited some examples of Director MeT Centre, Sonam Lotus, known for accurate weather predictions and noted Kashmiri doctor Dr. Ali Jan, who is considered among the best doctors of the valley.