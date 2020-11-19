50% air subsidy failed to give relief to fruit business: FCIK

Federation Chamber of Industries (FCIK) today said that the air transportation cost is so high that even 50 % subsidy announced by the Finance Minister has failed to give relief to businessmen related to horticulture sector.

In a statement, FCIK said that the Economic Stimulus announced by the FM has been unable to boost the J&K economy. Quoting Ovees Qadir Jamiem FCIK Secretary General it said, “the 50% transportation subsidy provided on selected fruits and vegetables by the govt has no significance as the air transportation cost is so high if it is utilized it still makes fruits & vegetables costly. Instead of 50% Air transportation subsidy the government should have provided road transportation subsidy on all the fruits exported from J&K as they are transported by road.”

The FCIK further said that the govt has already given subsidy under ‘Kisan Rail Scheme’ but the Kashmir Valley is not connected with rail link to benefit from it. “It would have beneficial to provide 50% Road Transportation Subsidy for all the fruits & vegetables produced in J&K. The transportation cost from Kashmir touches Sky in fruit season which makes fruits costly, so by providing the transport subsidy it would have helped the Horticulture sector a lot. The perishable fruit Cherry, Plum & Peach has not been covered under scheme,” it further reads.