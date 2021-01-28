Business, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 10:51 PM

5G core network should be Indian; permission for trials soon: Prasad

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 10:51 PM
File Photo/ GK
File Photo/ GK

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said 5G core network should be Indian and the country should move faster on the next-generation technology with indigenously made telecom gears.

  The minister said that the testbed is ready for 5G and the government will soon grant a permit for trials.

Trending News
GK Photo

Man held with 8 leopard hides, 4 musk deer pods, 38 bear gallbladders in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Body recovered from Sindh nallah in central Kashmir

Missing north Kashmir youth's body found in woods after a fortnight

Cold wave persists in Kashmir; Srinagar shivers at minus 7.2°C

Army soldiers at the site of a gunfight in Pampore. Aman Farooq/GK

Pulwama gunfight: Both trapped militants held, one in injured condition

“We lagged in 2G, 3G and 4G but in 5G India should move at a speed faster than the world with made in India 5G. We have made a testbed and we are soon going to permit it. Core network should be Indian,” Prasad said at a National Informatics Center Services Incorporated (NICSI) event.

Related News