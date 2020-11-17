67th All India Cooperative Week celebrated at Anantnag

As part of the week long celebrations of ‘All India Cooperative Week’, themed ‘Strengthening Cooperation among Cooperatives’ a district level function was organized by the Department of Cooperatives, Anantnag in collaboration with Cooperative Societies here.

The week-long celebrations commenced from 14th November, 2020, and the function was organised under the chairmanship of Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Anantnag.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies highlighted the achievements of the Cooperative Societies and informed that 50 Cooperative Societies stand registered and are functioning under J&K Cooperative Societies Act, 1989 in the district.

He said during the current year Cooperative Fair Price Consumer Shops have been established in the Breng, Achabal and Qazigund blocks, where quality items of daily need are available at reasonable rates.

The Deputy Registrar stressed on the importance of strengthening Cooperation among Cooperatives in the changing scenario besides advised participant Co-operators to focus in the fields of Dairy, Fishery, Horticulture and other potential areas and hoped that the department will make every effort in making a viable and vibrant Cooperative Movement in the district.

The speakers highlighted the role and history of Cooperative Movement, its brilliant past and contribution in the Socio-economic development of the State.

The function among others was attended by the Chief Executives of Cooperative Banks, Assistants Registrars, field functionaries both Supervision and Audit wing of Cooperative Department, representatives and Managing Committee members of different Cooperative Societies.