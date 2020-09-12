Business, Today's Paper
7 mining plans approved in Anantnag

Photo by J&K Information Department

Anantnag Mining Plan Committee today accorded approval to seven mining plans that have been e- auctioned earlier.

The committee under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner K K Sidha, held threadbare discussions on the mining plans furnished by the successful bidders.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner called for involving PRIs in the monitoring of riverbed material extraction to ensure that habitual offenders do not misuse the auctioned process.

He said the patches  identified for e-auction should be properly  delineated and cement  posts  pinpointing the boundaries of  auctioned  patches  should  be installed immediately  .

The DC asked the DMO to activate his field functionaries for effective monitoring so that no extraction is carried out beyond the permissible limits.

The Executive Engineers of Flood Control and Irrigation departments were directed to keep vigil on  rivers and streams and ensure that  no illegal extraction takes place  anywhere in the district .

Additional Deputy Commissioner Gh. Hassan Sheikh, Deputy Director central, Geology and Mining, Executive Engineer Flood Control Division, Ex. Engineer Irrigation, District Panchayat Officer and District Mineral Officer participated in the meeting.

