7 years on, Tourism Deptt daily wagers not paid: EJAC

Casual labours from Department of Tourism, Kashmir staged protests here at Mushtaq Ali Press Enclave, Srinagar.

The protesting casual labourers were demanding the release of their pending wages since July 2014, regularization of their services and implementation of Minimum wages Act.

Accompanied by members of EJAC and President Shabnum Fayaz, the casual labourers said they are being deprived of their hard earned wages.

On this occasion, President EJAC, Shabnum Fayaz said that: “these casual labourers of Tourism Department are not getting their pending wages since 2014 and they are working at par with other regular employees, in fact all the casual labourers who are working in different departments are also doing the same work as other regular employees.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Casual Labours from various departments have been protesting and demanding their regularization and implementation of Minimum Wages act.

President Casual Labours Union TRC Kaiser Ahmad while speaking to Kashmir News Trust said, “Tourism Department is forcing us to hit to roads, our families are at the verge of starvation and education of our children is getting suffered as we don’t have any other source of income to pay the school fee.”.