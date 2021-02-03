9-day training programme for women entrepreneurs begins at KU

A nine-day training programme for women entrepreneurs started at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri presided over the programme, organised jointly by the varsity’s Department of Social Work (DoSW) and Usha International, an organisation working for empowerment of women entrepreneurs, under its UshaSilai School (USS) initiative. Today’s programme marked the launch of 10 UshaSilai Schools in Budgam district after establishing 20 similar schools each in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts since the launch of the initiative in Kashmir in 2018.

Prof Qadri said such grassroots-level programmes would lead to real empowerment of women. Principal, Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA) Prof Mohammad Hussain, who was a guest of honour, said the National Education Policy-2020 focusses a lot on skill development and today’s programme is a great initiative in that direction.

Coordinator DoSWDrAadil Bashir said the role of their department runs beyond classroom teaching. ShaystaAyoub, Project Manager Usha International, highlighted women empowerment programmes being undertaken by the organisation in collaboration with KU’s DoSW.

DrShaziaManzoor, Assistant Professor DoSW and MantashaBinti Rashid also spoke on the occasion and said the training programme was a wonderful opportunity for young women to learn a set of skills to empower themselves both economically as well as psychologically.

Fashion Designer SurbiKhindri shared her experiences while pursuing her course and training in fashion designing. “The fashion industry is ever-expanding. It is important for young women to come forward and carry forward the Kashmir crafts beyond the boundaries of this Valley with newer dimensions and innovative approaches,” she said.