Administer COVID jabs to retail staffers: Retailers Association

Retailers Association of India- Kashmir Chapter has urged the administration in Jammu and Kashmir to administer COVID vaccines among retail staff members in the Kashmir division.

President, RAI Kashmir chapter, FarhanKitab said that “retailers and their staff are among the most vulnerable due to their interaction with people from different places. Therefore it becomes imperative upon the government to administer COVID jabs to them as it would ensure their safety and also keep the economy running.”

“Our association has also taken up the issue with the central government. We would like to bring to your kind attention that like healthcare staff, frontline employees of retail stores risked their lives to serve citizens during the peak of the pandemic by keeping their stores open to ensure that citizens had access to essential items. They are continuing the relentless effort even today. The hard work, struggles, and risk of retail staff (frontline workers of the retail industry) must also be appreciated along with the frontline workers of the medical and the law enforcement staff,” Kitab said.

“They too have to face hundreds of people in the course of dispensing their duties and run the risk of getting infected. Hence, an opportunity of getting vaccinated may be given to all those employees/salesmen of the retail stores who continue to serve the general public while risking their lives to ensure unhindered food, grocery, and essentials,” he said.