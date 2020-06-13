Advisor Baseer inspects progress of tourism projects

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan today conducted an extensive tour of Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu Tawi Golf Club and Bagh-e-Bahu to inspect various projects being taken up by the Tourism Department under PMDP.

At Jhajhar Kotli, the Advisor inspected various upcoming tourist facilities under execution at an approved cost of Rs 539.66 lakh. The Advisor directed him to audit the executed work with regard to its quality.

He also directed to take steps for maintaining the approach road of the Eco Huts as well as the availability of water, power etc.

Director Tourism was further directed to take up the matter regarding maintenance of the main park with the Director Floriculture, Jammu on priority.

The Advisor asked the MD, JKTDC to put up a detailed proposal for maintenance of the Cafeteria/Bar Complex at Jhajhar Kotli.

The Advisor further inspected five Eco-log Huts, Convention facilities, Recreation Hut constructed by the M&W Wing of Tourism Department at an estimated cost of Rs.280 lakhs at Jammu Tawi Golf Course.