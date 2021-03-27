Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 27, 2021, 11:45 PM

Advisor Baseer Khan chairs meeting regarding setting of Bio-digesters in Houseboats

Reviews arrangements for celebration of Tulip Festival
Photo by J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired a meeting of officers and took review of the status of Bio-digesters in Houseboats in Dal Lake, at SKICC, Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Tourism, SarmadHafeez; Director Tourism, G N Itto; J&K Bank officers, Representatives of Houseboat  and Shikara Associations.

VC, LAWDA and CE, UEED participated virtually through Video Conference.

Threadbare discussion was held regarding the installation of Bio-digesters in Houseboats to stop discharging of effluents in Lake. Also the meeting discussed various issues pertaining to department of Tourism, Floriculture and upcoming tulip festival.

Advisor also reviewed the registration process of Houseboats and impressed on the concerned officers to complete the registration at the earliest.

Advisor also interacted with representatives of the Houseboat and Shikara Association and listened to their issues.

Meanwhile, Advisor also reviewed the arrangements for the celebration of Six day Tulip Festival starting from April 03.

