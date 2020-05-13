Advisor Baseer Khan directs for execution of 1 MGNREGA work in each ward/panchayat

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Khan today reviewed the performance of Rural Development Department (RDD), including execution of MGNREGA works, here at a meeting.

Secretary Rural Development Department, Sheetal Nanda; Director, RDD Jammu; Additional Secretary, RDD; and Joint Director, Planning RDD were present in the meeting. Director, RDD, Kashmir and S.E, REW, Kashmir attended the meeting via video conferencing.

At the outset, the Secretary RDD presented the District wise/ Panchayat wise status of works taken up under MGNREGA. She apprised the Advisor that 11917 works under MGNREGA have been started providing employment to 55312 unskilled labourers by generating 217597 person days till date. She said the works include 8514 PMAY works, 795 water conservation works and 2608 other rural infrastructure works.

Taking serious note of the performance by the Anantnag, Bandipora, Kulgam and Budgam districts, the Advisor instructed Director RDD Kashmir to seek explanation from the concerned Assistant Commissioners regarding the non initiation of works there.

On the issue of non completion and non updation of technical estimates on secure portal, the Advisor directed the concerned to ensure that all the estimation of the shelf (Plan of 2020-21) is completed within seven days. He asked the Director RDD to file compliance report in this regard to the Administrative Secretary RD&PR. The Advisor directed Director RDD, Jammu/Kashmir to ensure that at least one MGNREGA work is taken up at each ward/Panchayat within five days.