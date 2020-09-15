Advisor Baseer Khan inaugurates nursery

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Ahmad Khan today inaugurated a Hi-Tech Floriculture Nursery and sale center at Pologround Srinagar.

While inaugurating the Hi-Tech nursery, the Advisor directed the concerned to carry out a robust advertisement campaign so that people will come to know about it and will take benefits out of it.

The nursery will help to conserve native flora, introduce exotic ornamental flora and will also serve as a center of learning for florists, field functionaries and flower lovers.

On the occasion, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture Gardens & Parks Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad informed that the Sub-Station Nursery located in the heart of Srinagar City will cater to the requirements of general public where ornamental planting material and different floral arrangements like Flower Bouquets, Floral Baskets, Central table arrangements, car decoration service will be made available on reasonable government approved rates.

Besides, the nursery would be upgraded by way of installation of more Hi-Tech Poly-carbonated Green Houses where large scale propagation/conservation would be under taken, for which the proposal amounting to Rs 5 crore is already under consideration of the Government. Director Floriculture Farooq Ahmad Rather and other officers and officials were also present on the occasion.