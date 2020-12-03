Advisor Baseer Khan meets deputations of trade bodies, assesses their issues

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today met deputations of trade bodies and other public delegations to assess issues confronted by Traders, Industrial unit holders and general public at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

A deputation led by President of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, Mohammad Yaseen Khan, raised various issues with the Advisor including traffic congestion, unscheduled power cuts affecting machinery, slow work on four-lane project undertaken by National Highway Authority of India, sky-rocketing prices of construction material and revision of compensation rate to the shopkeepers affected by relocation.

Another deputation of Federation Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) led by its President, ShahidKamili, apprised the Advisor regarding the critical issues currently faced by industries in Kashmir.

FCIK President requested the Advisor that all stake holders should be taken on board while framing the industrial policy. He apprised the Advisor that different departments are not honouring the present industrial policy in vogue which has rendered present units jobless.

FCIK President raised the issue faced by furniture industry, issues of Pollution Control Board clearances faced by stone crushing units in the Valley, menace of illegal mining, release of payments from SICOP besides preference to local unit holders instead of GEM portal.

Meanwhile, All Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association led by Shabir Ahmad Matt apprised the Advisor about lack of basic amenities at Parimpora Bus Stand, dilapidated condition of roads, non- availability of passenger sheds and office accommodation for Association.

Besides, several delegations from Amar Singh Club, Gujjar and Bakarwal Committee and others also met the Advisor and raised their issues.