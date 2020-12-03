Business, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 11:16 PM

Advisor Baseer Khan meets deputations of trade bodies, assesses their issues

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 11:16 PM
File Photo

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today met deputations of trade bodies and other public delegations to assess issues confronted by Traders, Industrial unit holders and general public at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

A deputation led by President of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation,   Mohammad Yaseen Khan, raised various issues with the Advisor including traffic congestion, unscheduled power cuts affecting machinery, slow work on four-lane project undertaken by National Highway Authority of India,  sky-rocketing prices of construction material and revision of compensation rate to the shopkeepers affected by relocation.

Trending News
State Election Commissioner K K Sharma. File Photo: Mir Imran/ GK

Over 50% voter turnout recorded in 3rd phase of J&K DDC elections

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Representational Photo

DDC candidate shot at in Sangam had refused to take security: Police

Representational Photo

43% votes polled till 1 pm in 3rd phase of J&K DDC polls

Another deputation of Federation Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) led by its President, ShahidKamili, apprised the Advisor regarding the critical issues currently faced by industries in Kashmir.

FCIK President requested the Advisor that all stake holders should be taken on board while framing the industrial policy. He apprised the Advisor that different departments are not honouring the present industrial policy in vogue which has rendered present units jobless.

FCIK President raised the issue faced by furniture industry, issues of Pollution Control Board clearances faced by stone crushing units in the Valley, menace of illegal mining, release of payments from SICOP besides preference to local unit holders instead of GEM portal.

Latest News
State Election Commissioner K K Sharma. File Photo: Mir Imran/ GK

Over 50% voter turnout recorded in 3rd phase of J&K DDC elections

File Photo

Lakshadweep administrator and former J&K Interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma passes away

File Photo of Ghulam Nabi Azad

COVID-like pandemics can pose threat to country's internal security: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Kashmir University gets Centre of Excellence for glacial studies

Meanwhile, All Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association led by Shabir Ahmad Matt apprised the Advisor about lack of basic amenities at Parimpora Bus Stand, dilapidated condition of roads, non- availability of passenger sheds and office accommodation for Association.

Besides, several delegations from Amar Singh Club, Gujjar and Bakarwal Committee and others also met the Advisor and raised their issues.

Related News