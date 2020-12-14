Advisor Baseer Khan reviews facilities at Industrial Estate Bari Brahmana

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today undertook an extensive tour of Bari Brahmana Industrial Estate to assess and address the difficulties faced by the industrial unit holders besides taking stock of functioning of several successful units of the Jammu industrial sector.

While speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that it is being ensured that the entrepreneurs are optimally benefitted by ease of doing business and innovation ecosystem saying that several reforms have been taken up by the government in this regard.

During the tour, Advisor enquired about the number of units that have turned sick during the previous year. He directed the officers to have a diagnostic study of the sick units to find out the reasons for their non-performing assets status.

Advisor visited various industrial units including Medley Pharmaceuticals, Dabur India Limited, Haldirams and had a first-hand account of their functioning.

Earlier, the Advisor held an extensive interaction with the Bari Brahmana Industrial Association (BBIA) and dwelt on various issues concerning the Industries.

The members of BBIA led by its Chairman Lalit Mahajan submitted memorandum to the Advisor pertaining to various demands and issues.

They drew attention of the Advisor towards difficulties they are facing to achieve the adoption of ease of doing business by JKSIDCO, time bound clearance of files in respect of approval of building plans, ease of doing business concept by PDD for sanction/transfer/surrender of power load by industrial units. They also demanded that the government should buy the products from the local industrial units to enhance their market.

After listening to the demands of the association, Advisor said that the genuine issues are under active consideration of the government adding that in near future more will be done towards ease of doing business.

Director Industries Jammu, AnooMalhotra, Managing Director SIDCO, Mohammad Harun, Vice President BBIA TarunSingla and other officers were present on the occasion.