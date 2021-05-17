Advisor Baseer Khan reviews functioning of oxygen manufacturing plants

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited the oxygen manufacturing plants at Rangreth Industrial Estate and Sanatnagar Industrial Estate and directed the officers to ensure continuous supply of medical oxygen to various hospitals amid the COVID-19.

During his visit to the oxygen manufacturing plants, the Advisor said that the plants should be utilised to the optimum capacity as the medical oxygen is an important commodity in the fight against COVID. He said the demand should be met on regular basis and efforts should be put to enhance the productions.

Director Industries Kashmir while giving details about the functioning of oxygen generation plants said that they are reviving a defunct oxygen generation plant in collaboration with FCIK. He said that this would increase the cylinder capacity by 500 per day.

The Advisor directed the officers to make concerted efforts so that the defunct plant is revived in shortest possible time.

Advisor passed on spot directions to the district administration to deploy adequate security to the oxygen generation plants. He also passed directions to the Chief Engineer PDD to ensure continuous power supply to the plants so that no disruption occurs and urged that the necessary back up should be provided to these units.

Advisor also visited the SMHS Hospital and Kashmir Nursing Home and reviewed the bed capacity and other facilities being provided to the Covid patients. He was informed that bed capacity has been increased by 20-30 percent in Government Medical Colleges, Associated Hospitals and SKIMS keeping in view the capacity of the oxygen generation plants.

The Advisor also directed the officers to ensure that Covid call centres are working round the clock. He reviewed the functioning of telemedicine at various hospitals and directed the officers to ensure that call centres are working round the clock to ensure that patients other than Covid are being given proper advice and treatment. He said that telemedicine is the safest interactive system between patient and doctor in these testing times.

Commissioner SMC informed about readiness of two wellness centres at Srinagar and said that all arrangements are being put in place to ensure their functioning as soon as possible.

Advisor laid special emphasis on adoption of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and said that it is the best way to stop transmission of the virus and its variants and added that stringent implementation of COVID appropriate measures remain the key to stop virus transmission. He also added that physical-distancing measures and movement restrictions can actually restrict the COVID-19 transmission.