Advisor Baseer Khan reviews land issues of Industries Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today chaired a meeting to review the land issues of industries department besides taking stock of electricity related issues of industrial estates.

Advisor asked the officers to expedite the process of land acquisition which will pave the way for rapid growth and development. He asked the Directors of Industries Department of Jammu and Kashmir to take up the matters related to setting up of industrial estates with the respective Deputy Commissioners so that all issues are resolved on priority basis.

Advisor sought case wise details of land acquisition from all districts for setting up of industrial estates. He said that investments will start pouring in once we are ready on all fronts and directed the officers to work in a coordinated manner to sort out all issues smoothly.

Advisor directed the DCs to remove all the encroachments and handover the land to the department. He also directed the concerned Chief Engineers to resolve all the power related issues of the industries department.

Advisor was informed that most of the land issues have been resolved in all the districts, while pending cases are also under process and at different stages of completion.

Director Industries Kashmir informed that they are reviving some industrial sectors including marble mining in Kupwara, bat industry besides harnessing the vegetable potential of Budgam district.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Srinagar, Kupwara, Shopian Pulwama, Baramulla and Budgam, Managing Directors JPDCL and KPDCL and Director Industries Kashmir attended the meeting through video conference while Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu and Chief Engineer, PDD, Jammu participated in person.