Advisor Baseer Khan visits Silk Park and industrial estate Zakura

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited Zakura Silk Park and Zakura Industrial Estates where he reviewed the status of Infrastructure, functioning of manufacturing Units and the facilities available to the unit holders.

Advisor had round of various units- wool spinning, wool weaving, Cotton & Silk Power Looms, Water tank manufacturing factory & hardware producing Units and interacted with the Unit holders. The unit holders highlighted their issues and projected demands to the Advisor that needed immediate attention. Advisor gave on the spot instructions to Director Industries to come up with a detailed proposal indicating requirements of the Industrial Estates and the demands put forth by unit holders.

Advisor said thatupgradation of Power supply with separate feeder for uninterrupted electricity will be provided. He further added that Deep Drainage system, Guest House and dispensary along with other basic infrastructure shall be developed on priority. The overall development of the Industrial Estate has to be taken up immediately for the betterment of the Industrial environment in the Estate in consonance with the prevalent state-of-the-art industrial setup across the nation.

He said the Industrial Estates across the Union Territory of J&K have to be Industry friendly with paramount focus on ease of doing business and standard Industrial work culture. He said the unit holders shall be provided continuous supply of electricity, proper medical facilities, fire tenders, ATMs and other amenities that would give real picture of Industrial work culture in these estates.

While reviewing the status of Infrastructure available at Zakura Industrial Estate, Advisor observed that several components have to be upgraded for the overall development of Industrial Estate.