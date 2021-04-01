Advisor Baseer Khan visits Zainakot, Shalteng Industrial Estates

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited Zainakot and Shalteng Industrial Estates where he reviewed the status of infrastructure and the facilities available to the unit holders.

Advisor had round of both the Industrial Estates (IE) and interacted with the Unit holders. The unit holders ventilated their issues and pointed out certain demands that needed immediate attention. Advisor gave on spot instructions to the Director Industries to come up with a detailed proposal indicating requirements of the Industrial Estates and the demands put forth by the unit holders.

Advisor said that the development of interior approach roads, fencing, uninterrupted electric and water supply have to be the prime focus of Industries department to ensure that the basic minimum facilities are provided to unit holders.

He said the Industrial Estates across the Union Territory of J&K have to be Industry friendly. The unit holders shall be provided continuous supply of electricity, proper medical facilities, fire tenders, ATMs and other amenities to facilitate work in these estates. He said systematic infrastructure shall be put in place to capitalize potential of IE Zainakote also. Regarding the functioning of various units, Advisor Baseer Khan was informed that total number of units present at Zainakote are 234 out of which 148 are formally registered and functioning at present. Advisor asked Director Industries and Commerce, Nazim Zai Khan to prepare a detailed report regarding the non-functional units pointing out the reasons that have led to their closure and revival plans be prepared commensurating with the present industrial scenario. He said the units have to be made fully functional to increase the employment avenues.

He said Zainakote IE is the ideal place for IT sector with huge potential for Employment generation. He said the potential needs to be tapped by the infrastructural development and revival of non functional units.

Advisor also issued strict orders for the retrieval of illegally encroached land and directed officers to map up the land belonging to the Industrial Estates. He said immediate definitive actions in conjunction with District Administration should be taken to retrieve illegally encroached land of the Industrial Estates.