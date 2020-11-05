Advisor Baseer meets delegation of traders, industrialists

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today met different delegations from Aglar industries, Shopian, Travel and Trade, Joint amalgamation of 20 organizations of trade, Kashmir and FCI, Kashmir at SKICC, Srinagar.

Advisor Baseer held a threadbare discussion with all the delegations and deliberated over the issues and demands raised by them during the series of meetings.

A delegation of Aglar Industries, Shopian raised the issue of completion of work and Commissioning of power Transformer.

A delegation of Travel and Trade operators sought the promotion of adventure tourism in Kashmir and development of tourism infrastructure.

The Advisor was apprised by representatives of the Travel and Trade industry that Kashmir University in association with the industry shall produce tourist guides trained in different foreign languages to interact and communicate with foreign tourists.

The members of Joint amalgamation of 20 organizations of trade raised the issues of declining handicraft industry and its revival, hardships faced by retail industry and pharmaceutical industry, Settlement of NPAs, liabilities clearance of Culture Artists, Promotion and relocation of growing industrial units, merging multiple WCTL bank accounts into single account and orientation of industrial environment.

Advisor Baseer Khan assured the visiting deputations that all their genuine issues would be examined for early redress. He also issued on the spot directions to the concerned officers to take cognizance of the issues pertaining to their departments.

The meeting was attended by, Director Tourism, I&C, Director handicraft, MD SIDCO, Regional Director, Pollution control board, FY Director Geology and Mining Kmr and other officers.