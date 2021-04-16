Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 97thBoDs meet of JKPCC

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Friday chaired the 97th Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Financial Commissioner Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary, PW(R&B), Shailendra Kumar, MD JKPCC, VikasKundal, Development Commissioner Works, Sami ArifYesvi, Chief Engineer PW (R&B) Kashmir, ShowkatJeelani and Chief Engineer PW (R&B), Jammu, Ashok Kumar Kikloo.

As per an official statement, while chairing the BoD, the Advisor said that the JKPCC being one of the premier project executing agencies should ensure that it always maintains transparency at all levels, besides putting in place various corrective measures where ever required.

The Advisor said that timely payment should be made to the contractors having satisfactory work achievements and after proper certification, the statement said.

While reviewing the functioning of the Corporation, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the officers for timely completion of projects as the work of JKPCC is being judged by the outcome.

Underlining the need for ensuring the usage of quality material in the works, the Advisor said quality of works and timely completion of projects should be the benchmark of the Corporation.

MD JKPCC while presenting an overview of functioning of the Corporation said that the JKPCC has completed 27 projects fully while 66 projects are going to be completed this year.

The BoD accorded approval for confirmation of Budget proposals for Establishment Budget, Capital Budget and Works Budget for the financial year 2020-21. The BoD also held threadbare discussions on various agenda points like adoption of open e-tendering for projects entrusted to JKPCC including Civil, Mechanical and Electrical components and adoption of EPC mode for some major projects.