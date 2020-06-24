Advisor Farooq compliments FCS & CA Deptt

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department here at the Civil Secretariat.

Advisor Khan underscored the need to cover all the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with fair Price Shop facility so that 1000 more such shops would be added in the existing Public Distribution System (PDS) by end of August this year.

The Advisor impressed upon the concerned officers to update consumers’ ration card with their Aadhaar number so that every beneficiary could be benefitted with this facility anywhere in the country.

He directed the concerned that no dealer should stop ration to any consumer if his/her Aadhaar number is not updated for the months of July and August, while asking all assistant directors of the department to ensure that their respective districts would complete updation process by the end of August 2020.

Advisor Khan also appreciated role of the department during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring supply of ration and other commodities at the doorsteps of people.