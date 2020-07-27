Business, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 12:22 AM

Advisor Farooq for strict enforcement of SOPs during Eid shopping

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired a meeting to review market checking and availability of essential commodities and sacrificial animals in view of the EidulAzha festival.

The meeting was told that 16 locations across Srinagar have been designated for buying sacrificial animals for EidulAzha while apprising the Advisor about other arrangements made for the Eid celebrations.

Similarly, it was told that several locations in other towns of Kashmir division have been designated for the buying of sacrificial animals.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Khan directed Div Com Kashmir and IGP Kashmir to ensure strict enforcement of rate lists of sacrificial animals and other essential commodities during the period.

