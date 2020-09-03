Advisor Farooq Khan calls for alternative activities under JKWDC

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today underscored the need for coming up with alternative activities under J&K Women Development Corporation (JKWDC) so that sufficient and productive employment opportunities for women would be created across Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Corporation should come up with ideas for alternate activities so that ample and sufficient employment would be created for J&K women in order to enable them to live a dignified and honorable life,” Advisor Khan said addressing 25th Board of Directors meeting.

The Board was apprised that WDC has disbursed an amount of Rs 216.73 crore and covered 17,294 beneficiaries under various Centrally and State Sponsored Schemes.

It was given out that the Corporation as a Vocational Training Provider imparted training to 7337 beneficiaries under various trades and disbursed an amount of Rs 6.96 crore in favour of the SHGs framed during training under Micro Finance Schemes of Govt of India and in order to provide market to such beneficiaries/SHGs .

The WDC has conducted 43 exhibitions at J&K and National level and has also participated in many international exhibitions, the meeting was told.