Advisor Farooq Khan chairs Annual General meeting of JKAIDCL

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan chaired Annual General meeting of JK Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited (AIDCL) at Civil Secretariat here today.

Advisor Khan directed the officers of JKAIDCL to maintain asset inventory of the Corporation besides independent directors with required technical knowledge in the field of Finance, Agro Technology and Legal matters should be appointed so that the Administration of the Corporation is made more efficient.

The Advisor further directed the officials of the Corporation to prepare a three year business plan for the Corporation so as to make it more viable and profit making establishment.