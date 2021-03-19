Advisor Farooq Khan inaugurates marketing exhibition at Jammu

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan today officially inaugurated ten days marketing exhibition organised by Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribe & Backward Classes Development Corporation in collaboration with National Minorities Finance and Development Corporation New Delhi, Ministry of Minorities Affairs, GoI.

Ramesh Chander Managing Director SC, ST & BC Development Corporation besides other senior officers of the concerned department were also present on the occasion.

The MD informed the Advisor that around 40 stalls have been set-up to provide platform to the beneficiaries that included Kashmiri art and craft, Kashmiri embroidery works, Kashmiri shawl/suits, Basholi shawl, handmade garments, handmade crafts, dryfruits etc.

The Advisor inspected all the stalls set up by the beneficiaries of the Corporation who have come from all over the UT of J&K to display and sell products made by them with the loan assistance provided by the Corporation.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries and expressed satisfaction over the initiatives taken by Corporation for providing a platform by organizing marketing and exhibition event to its beneficiaries to display and sell their products.

The Advisor stressed upon the Corporation to provide such type of opportunities to its beneficiaries at National level also so that the beneficiaries can share their experiences with people of other states and improve the quality of their products to sell them at good prices.

Earlier, the Advisor also inaugurated an exhibition organised by Olampia Exhibition Pvt. Ltd at Model Middle School Satwari Jammu.

The Advisor was apprised that it is North India’s premium exhibition which is focused on earthmoving machinery, construction machinery, Hot mixture plants, Building material, Paints, Interior and Exterior designs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor said that exhibition will provide an eco-system for the adoption of innovative technologies in the construction sector in a holistic manner.

He said that the exhibition provides avenues for interaction among stakeholders that can open up new areas for collaboration and facilitate conversion of ideas into market ready products. ” It will contribute towards achieving sustainable development goals”, he said.