Advisor Farooq Khan stresses on adoption of best practices for cess collection in L&E deptt

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan, today laid stress on adoption of best practices for collection of cess by the Labour and Employment (L&E) department in J&K.

The Advisor in a meeting said that the collected amount is being used for welfare of poor workers so everybody should passionately involve in it.

Advisor further stated that the department should fully utilize its human and technological resources to bring transparency and efficiency in cess collection from different sources. He also laid emphasis on registration of all the construction workers so that in case of eventuality a worker receives the necessary assistance as envisaged under the law.

Khan also advised the cess levying departments to advance full cooperation to the construction workers board in making the process more reliable and result oriented. He said that such amounts helped a lot in lending assistance to these workers during the prevailing pandemic. He maintained that the health of workers’ families and education of their children are the primary benefits met out of this amount so it needs to be collected, safeguarded and expended as efficiently as possible and each of the stakeholder should give his best to ensure it.

The Advisor was informed that currently 1% cess is levied on all the commercial and government constructions which is collected by Engineering departments including JMC and JDA. The collected amount is then transferred in bulk to the board for welfare of labour class working here.

It was further informed in the meeting that the collected amount is being utilized in providing assistance to the registered workers in case of exigencies, sickness and education of their wards. Besides, the new building code proposed in centre has lot more benefits and welfare measures included in it for these workers.