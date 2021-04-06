Advisor Khan chairs 28th AGM of WDC

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today convened 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of J&K Women’s Development Corporation (WDC).

The meeting was attended by Sheetal Nanda, Secretary Social Welfare; DrNaheedSoz, Managing Director, WDC; and other officers.

During the meeting accounts for the year 2018-19 were adopted. Advisor Farooq Khan who is also chairman, JKWDC asked the Corporation to keep on doing good work of extending benefits to the significant gender of our community. He remarked that women are the important constituent of the population and deserves handholding and encouragement.

Advisor further directed to classify loans as per the directions of the auditors. He asked them to give window to the women borrowers who are pregnant or had delivered babies. He emphasised on training aspiring entrepreneurs to run their businesses successfully.

Secretary, Social Welfare Department applauded the management and staff of WDC for completing the accounts of the Corporation and asked them to table the accounts of 2020-21in the upcoming BoD as the financial year has ended recently.

Managing Director, DrNaheedSoz informed that WDC has disbursed Rs 240 crore and benefitted 18000 beneficiaries under various schemes and recovery of loan has reached up to 95%. Managing Director further gave details of the shares allotted to shareholders and benefits accruing. It was also brought to the notice of the shareholders that the accounts for the year 2020-21 will be placed before the Board of Directors very soon for approval. Managing Director further informed that the financial health of Corporation is up to the mark as of today and Corporation is expected to grow in future.