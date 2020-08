Advisor to Lt Governor K.K Sharma today attended the 41st meeting of GST Council which was chaired by the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting which was conducted through Video Conferencing was also attended by Financial Commissioner Finance, Arun Mehta, Commissioner Sales Tax, P.K Bhat and other senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir besides Finance Ministers of other states.

The Advisor projected the view point of Jammu and Kashmir.